Devin Nunes Cancels Congressional Hearing To Cover Up Testimony On Trump’s Collusion With Russia

Earlier this week, U.S. Representative Devin Nunes took information about investigations into Donald Trump’s collaboration with Russian spies attacking the US, and instead of sharing it with the House Intelligence Committee, took it to the White House to warn Donald Trump about it instead. Nunes is supposed to be leading an investigation by the House Intelligence Committee into Trump’s contacts, but it now appears that Nunes is working to obstruct that investigation.

As of Noon today, Devin Nunes still has not shared the information that he took to Donald Trump. It is possible that no such information actually exists, but that Nunes was merely attempting to create a distraction to delay the investigation of Trump.

Nunes engaged in another act of obstruction today by canceling a public hearing about Donald Trump’s contacts with representatives of the government of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and Former Attorney General Sally Yates were scheduled to testify in public on Tuesday about what they know about Donald Trump’s interactions with Russian spies during 2016.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the committee, characterized the cancellation by Nunes an “attempt to choke off public information”.

The coverup of Donald Trump’s connections to Russian spies has become too obvious to ignore.

It’s time for Republicans in Congress to abandon the charade and appoint an independent special prosecutor who can get to the bottom of Donald Trump’s role in attacks against the United States without interference.