Senate Republicans Vote To Allow Corporations To Secretly Sell Information About Children’s Locations

What kind of person might want to buy information about where your children are?

What kind of corporation would agree to sell information about your child’s location to that person?

Thanks to the Republicans in the United States Senate, these are not abstract questions.

Comcast, Charter, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile has been sending lobbyists to Washington D.C., asking members of Congress to allow them to sell massive amounts of information about Americans’ private lives, collected through telephones, laptops, and other Internet-connected devices. Among the targets these corporations were seeking to make vulnerable to exploitation: America’s children.

This week, Senate Republicans complied with the lobbyists’ demands. They passed S.J. Res. 34, a resolution that dismantles federal protections that prevent telecommunications companies from selling information about Americans, including children, that they obtain through computers and mobile communication devices.

Under the Republican legislation, not only will Internet service providers be able to sell information about the location and activities of American children, they’ll gain the power to do so without telling parents what they’re up to. What information about children they’re selling, and who they’re selling it to, will remain a secret.

Not only does S.J. Res. 34 make children vulnerable to trafficking and other forms of victimization, it actually contains provisions that prevent the FCC from drafting protections to shut down this vulnerability in the future.

That may be profitable for big corporations, but it certainly isn’t in accord with family values.

The only senators who voted in favor of allowing corporations to traffic in tops about the location of American children were Republicans. Not one single Republican senator could summon the decency to vote against the legislation.