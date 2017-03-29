Devin Nunes Votes To Allow Corporate Spying On Americans While Complaining Donald Trump Needs More Privacy

When U.S. Representative Devin Nunes went through the charade last week of creating a fake news cycle by going to the White House grounds, to get materials with the assistance of White House staff, then pretending the next day to rush to the White House to inform Donald Trump about their existence, he said he was “concerned” that the Obama Administration might have broken laws to eavesdrop on Donald Trump.

Actually, Nunes was forced to admit almost right away that the information he took to the White House suggested that Donald Trump was not the target of surveillance by the Obama Administration, and that Trump campaign officials only had their conversations recorded because they were speaking with foreign agents who were targets of American spying. So, Nunes actually didn’t have any remarkable information, but was helping the Trump Administration distract from new revelations about Donald Trump’s connections and communications with the government of Russia during the 2016 presidential election, while Russia was attacking the United States on Trump’s behalf.

Still, Nunes was concerned that the privacy of Donald Trump might have been compromised.

Apparently, Devin Nunes’s concern over privacy doesn’t extend to American children. Yesterday, Nunes voted in favor of S.J. Res. 34, a resolution that destroys Internet privacy protections for American families. The legislation permits corporations to gather information on Americans’ emails, text messages, web browsing, and online banking without ever telling people that they’re being spied on. The bill prohibits the FCC from taking any action that might interfere with such corporate spying on Americans, and weakens protections on Americans’ financial accounts against hacking.

What’s most shocking to me is that, under the new law, Verizon, AT&T, Spectrum and other big Internet service providers will be allowed to even gather and sell, in secret, information about the location of American children. Just imagine what kind of people would pay for information allowing them to find children when they’re outside of the home without adult protection.

Most of us understand right away how creepy this kind of free market in information about vulnerable children is. Devin Nunes either doesn’t understand, or doesn’t care.

Nunes sided with corporate voyeurs who argued that the invasion of the privacy and safety of American children is justified because, “allowing providers to use data-driven targeting could benefit consumers by leading to more relevant advertisements”.

Really, that’s the best the corporate patrons of Devin Nunes could come up with: They think that more relevant advertising is a consumer benefit.

Do you know anyone who is longing for more relevant advertising? The consumers I know are doing whatever they can to avoid all advertising, which they regard as inherently irrelevant. They don’t read or watch things because they’re hoping to see commercials, whether they’re precisely targeted to them or not.

The resolution has passed both the House and Senate now, and Donald Trump has signaled that he supports it, so there’s nothing we can do about it – for now – except to keep our children away from smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, digital assistants, and all the other surveillance tools at their disposal.

In 2018, Americans will have the opportunity to vote out Devin Nunes and the 214 other Republicans who voted to sell our children’s movements to the highest bidder.