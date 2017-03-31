Fire The Fool April 1

Tomorrow is April Fool’s Day, a day that ordinarily is the occasion for harmless hoaxes. We’re living in a time, however, when the President of the United States inflicts hoaxes on the American people, and depicts scientific reality as a hoax.

So, play a prank on Saturday if you like, but then, please get serious.

Across America, people are being called upon to engage in political action against Donald Trump and his ilk. They’re calling it Fire The Fool.

A protest will gather at 9:00 AM on April 1st on the National Mall in Washington DC. In downtown Ferndale Michigan, a Fire The Fool demonstration will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. In noon in Boston, demonstrators will assemble outside of City Hall. In Portland, Oregon, a Fire The Fool protest will gather at 1000 SW 3rd Ave at 5:00 PM.

Also taking place tomorrow are People’s Defense protests against the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. These protests are taking place in New York City, San Francisco, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, St. Louis, Chicago, Cleveland, Washington DC, Portland, Maine, Miami, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In yet more locations, there will be Marches For Health, political demonstrations against Republican attempts to sabotage health care.

Many opportunities exist, Americans. Tell a knock knock joke. Then get active.