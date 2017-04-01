Six Places Susan Collins Will Hold Public Forums — Not One of them in Maine

Senator Susan Collins of Maine is refusing to hold any public town hall for constituents in the state of Maine, the very state that she was elected to represent.

This is not to say that Senator Collins is opposed to town halls. No, Senator Collins actually seems to love town halls… so long as they’re not held in her state. Here are just six of the many places that aren’t in Maine where Senator Susan Collins has gladly participated in public forums:

1. Thailand (source)

2. Switzerland (source)

3. Massachusetts (source)

4. Lithuania (source)

5. Washington, DC (source)

6. New York State (Source):

It’s very nice that Senator Susan Collins is so willing to hold public forums in all sorts of places around the country and around the world. But how very odd, how very strange that she actively refuses to hold a public forum in the very state she represents — the state of Maine.

What is Susan Collins afraid of? When will she come home and face her constituents in public?