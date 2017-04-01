Browse By

Six Places Susan Collins Will Hold Public Forums — Not One of them in Maine

by Jim Cook in Moral Values

Senator Susan Collins of Maine is refusing to hold any public town hall for constituents in the state of Maine, the very state that she was elected to represent.

This is not to say that Senator Collins is opposed to town halls. No, Senator Collins actually seems to love town halls… so long as they’re not held in her state. Here are just six of the many places that aren’t in Maine where Senator Susan Collins has gladly participated in public forums:

1. Thailand (source)

Senator Susan Collins will fly all the way to Thailand for a public forum, but won't hold a public forum in Maine

2. Switzerland (source)

Senator Collins will jet around the world to Switzerland to speak to big bankers, but won't hold a public town hall in Maine

3. Massachusetts (source)

Susan Collins came to a public forum in Massachusetts, but won't come to a public forum in the state she represents -- Maine!

4. Lithuania (source)

Maine Senator Susan Collins won't hold a public town hall forum in Maine, but she's happy to go to a public forum on Lithuania. Weird, lame and bizarre.

5. Washington, DC (source)

Senator Susan Collins loves Washington, DC. She'll go to public forums there. She refuses to attend public forums in the state of Maine.

6. New York State (Source):

Senator Susan Collins IS willing to attend a public symposium in New York State. She is NOT willing to attend a public town hall in Maine. What an odd, unrepresentative choice.

It’s very nice that Senator Susan Collins is so willing to hold public forums in all sorts of places around the country and around the world. But how very odd, how very strange that she actively refuses to hold a public forum in the very state she represents — the state of Maine.

What is Susan Collins afraid of? When will she come home and face her constituents in public?

One thought on “Six Places Susan Collins Will Hold Public Forums — Not One of them in Maine”

  1. nimbi says:

    Is she Jewish?

