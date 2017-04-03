White Plains Protesting Against Donald Trump’s Anti-Environment Agenda

Last week, Donald Trump released an executive order that cuts the heart out of the Clean Power Plan, reducing efforts to develop clean energy while removing protections that limit the amount of pollution released by dirty old fossil fuels. At the same time, Trump’s proposed budget would dramatically reduce funding for scientific programs that measure the extent of climate change that is taking place. It seems Trump believes that so long as nobody measures the impact of the climate crisis, the crisis itself will simply go away.

Trump’s consistent efforts to destroy programs for environmental protection are motivating people to gather in protest today from Noon to 1:00 PM at the Renaissance Plaza at the corner of Main Street and Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains. The protesters, organized by the Westchester Social Justice Community, will be urging their representatives in state and federal government to resist Donald Trump’s attacks on environmental protections.