Put Abigail Lawlis Kuzma On The Supreme Court, Not Neil Gorsuch

Neil Gorsuch has built his career on a reputation of serious legal scholarship. He wouldn’t have been nominated to the Supreme Court without that reputation. Today, however, we are learning that Gorsuch’s academic reputation is a sham. Neil Gorsuch plagiarized the work of other legal professionals, characterizing the stolen material off as his own.

An entire page of a book that Gorsuch claimed to have written on his own was in fact stolen from an article in the Indiana Law Journal article that was written by Abigail Lawlis Kuzma, with just a few words altered to create the appearance of original work. Gorsuch also ripped off the work of Paul Lombardo and Ian Dowbiggin without giving them credit.

Aides to Donald Trump are busy this morning claiming that it’s no big deal that a person who is on the verge of being given a lifetime position on the highest court in the land deceived people about his qualifications for that position. Law students who did what Neil Gorsuch did, however, wouldn’t even be allowed to complete their law degrees, much less be named as justices on the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

The revelations of plagiarism by Neil Gorsuch should be enough to convince wavering U.S. senators that they should vote against his confirmation. Even before it was known that Gorsuch is a plagiarist, his legal opinions were regarded as so far outside mainstream, constitutional standards that Gorsuch could not overcome a filibuster against his confirmation.

Gorsuch has earned the reputation as an ideological extremist and a professional pretender. No one with such a loose standing should be allowed to sit on the Supreme Court.