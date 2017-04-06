Susan Collins Then: Defend the Senate. Susan Collins Now: Never Mind.

“The U.S. Senate has a unique and longstanding tradition of open, unlimited debate. The Senate rules, when not circumvented, are intended to ensure that the rights of the minority to debate and amend legislation are protected. That is why 60 votes are generally required to end debate on major legislation. It is also why the Senate so often operates by unanimous consent on less controversial measures, and reaches consent agreements between the parties to structure debate and amendments on more significant bills.” – Senator Susan Collins 2013

“It is a culture built upon a foundation of respect and cooperation that is meant to transcend partisanship. It is the culture in which legislative goals are reached through patience, persuasion and perseverance, not through raw political power. These Senate traditions are important.” — Senator Susan Collins 2015

“I believe in the Senate as an institution…. When either party tramples on the rights of the minority, that carefully constructed framework is undermined. These traditions are based on one central principle, that democracy is achieved through a deliberate process, not through shortcuts, insults, or manipulation.” — Senator Susan Collins 2015

“Never mind.” — Senator Susan Collins 2017, voting to abolish the filibuster