Is America Stupid Enough To Teach Donald Trump That War Makes People Love Him?

The second chapter in the American nightmare begins as the new President spontaneously decides to launch a military attack against a foreign country.

In response, his approval ratings go up.

It doesn’t take much imagination to predict what chapter three will look like.

Are Americans really stupid enough to teach Donald Trump that making rash decisions to go off to war is the only way to make people love him?

(For an answer to this unfortunately non-rhetorical question, see Election Day 2016.)

If Donald Trump does war the way he does peace…