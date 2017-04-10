This Is What Climate Idiocy Looks Like

In the Arctic, a record breaking span of reduced sea ice continues, with the surface area covered by ice much, much smaller than has ever been seen before. In upstate New York, just a few miles from the border with Canada, temperatures soared today above 80 degrees F. In chilly London, even further to the north, temperatures hit an unseasonable 78 degrees F. Northern India is going above 100 degrees F this week, causing over 70,000 hectares of heat-resistant citrus groves to wilt, with trees dropping at least 1/3 of their fruit.

What’s Donald Trump doing about it? Characteristically, he’s simply refusing to acknowledge reality. Trump refused to discuss climate change with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, even though Trump has said that climate change is a hoax invented by the Chinese. This week, the White House announced that Trump is refusing to send any envoy to international climate meetings.

A majority of Americans wants Donald Trump to take action to address climate change, but Trump won’t do it – because he’s worried doing so would require corporations to take responsibility for their pollution.