Put It On the Ground — The Trump Lyrics
Eager to participate in the Trump Tax Marches across the country this Saturday, but getting tired of the “hey hey, ho ho?” Well, here’s a little something for you to liven up the proceedings.
Print these lyrics out, listen to the original to pick up the tune and sing it out loud this weekend at a Tax March near you.
Put It On the Ground — Donald Trump Version
(Music by Bill Wolff / Original Words by Ray Glaser)
Oh! If you want Trump’s tax returns all you have to do
Is go and ask him for them and he will give them to you
Yes, he will give them to you, my friends, he will give them to you
His tax returns, all that he earns, oh he will give them to you
Ohhhh, put it on the ground
spread it all around
dig it with a hoe
it will make your flowers grow
For billionaires like Donald Trump I’m shedding bitter tears
He’s suffered under audits now for twelve horrendous years
For twelve horrendous years, my friends, for twelve horrendous years
Poor little boy, he’s had no joy for twelve horrendous years.
Ohhhh, put it on the ground
spread it all around
dig it with a hoe
it will make your flowers grow
Tricky Dicky Nixon shared his tax returns with you
And Carter, Clinton, Bush, and Bush, and Reagan did it too
But Trump can’t give ’em to you, my friends, no Trump can’t give ’em to you
It’s just too tough, he’s had enough, he just can’t give ’em to you. Ohhhhhh…
Ohhhh, put it on the ground
spread it all around
dig it with a hoe
it will make your flowers grow
Though Trump won’t share his tax returns, he has nothing to hide
I swear he hasn’t taken Russian Rubles on the side
No Rubles on the side, my friends, no Rubles on the side
Though he’s been tight with Muscovites, he has nothing to hide
Ohhhh, put it on the ground
spread it all around
dig it with a hoe
it will make your flowers grow
He’s raking in the money here, He’s raking it in there
But he won’t tell you nuthin’, and you must admit it’s fair
You must admit it’s fair, my friends, you must admit it’s fair
The rules are for the little fools, you must admit that’s fair
Ohhhh, put it on the ground
spread it all around
dig it with a hoe
it will make your flowers grow