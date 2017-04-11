Put It On the Ground — The Trump Lyrics

Eager to participate in the Trump Tax Marches across the country this Saturday, but getting tired of the “hey hey, ho ho?” Well, here’s a little something for you to liven up the proceedings.

Print these lyrics out, listen to the original to pick up the tune and sing it out loud this weekend at a Tax March near you.

Put It On the Ground — Donald Trump Version

(Music by Bill Wolff / Original Words by Ray Glaser)

Oh! If you want Trump’s tax returns all you have to do

Is go and ask him for them and he will give them to you

Yes, he will give them to you, my friends, he will give them to you

His tax returns, all that he earns, oh he will give them to you

Ohhhh, put it on the ground

spread it all around

dig it with a hoe

it will make your flowers grow

For billionaires like Donald Trump I’m shedding bitter tears

He’s suffered under audits now for twelve horrendous years

For twelve horrendous years, my friends, for twelve horrendous years

Poor little boy, he’s had no joy for twelve horrendous years.

Ohhhh, put it on the ground

spread it all around

dig it with a hoe

it will make your flowers grow

Tricky Dicky Nixon shared his tax returns with you

And Carter, Clinton, Bush, and Bush, and Reagan did it too

But Trump can’t give ’em to you, my friends, no Trump can’t give ’em to you

It’s just too tough, he’s had enough, he just can’t give ’em to you. Ohhhhhh…

Ohhhh, put it on the ground

spread it all around

dig it with a hoe

it will make your flowers grow

Though Trump won’t share his tax returns, he has nothing to hide

I swear he hasn’t taken Russian Rubles on the side

No Rubles on the side, my friends, no Rubles on the side

Though he’s been tight with Muscovites, he has nothing to hide

Ohhhh, put it on the ground

spread it all around

dig it with a hoe

it will make your flowers grow

He’s raking in the money here, He’s raking it in there

But he won’t tell you nuthin’, and you must admit it’s fair

You must admit it’s fair, my friends, you must admit it’s fair

The rules are for the little fools, you must admit that’s fair

Ohhhh, put it on the ground

spread it all around

dig it with a hoe

it will make your flowers grow