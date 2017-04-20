Artists Rise Up Against Trump At Lincoln Center In New York

“We must take the responsibility to serve our community members as an act of creative resistance,” says Artists Against Trump Now. “We believe it is our responsibility to use our platforms to bring attention to the dangers of a Trump presidency,” warns Artists United Against Hate.

Donald Trump has announced plans to completely eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

This afternoon at the Lincoln Center in New York City, artists will come together in protest against Donald Trump’s assault against funding for the arts. The protest goes from 4:20 to 6:20.

Creative Americans, this is the opportunity to exhibit what you’re made of.