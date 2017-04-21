Jungian Conference Turns Nature Inside Out

“Here in the ‘Land of Enchantment’ you are invited to step aside from the demands of your external life and in a beautiful retreat setting turn inward in order to cultivate a partnership with the wholeness of Nature.”

That’s the promise made by the 2017 C.G. Jung Psychology and Spirituality Conference, to be held this June in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Jung Conference is asking you to step aside from the demands of your external life… by working extra hard to save up the $2,350.00 required to attend the conference, plus the extra money required to travel, find a place to stay, and attend the conference’s seminars.

The Jung Conference is asking you to turn inward… by going to a place outside your own community to listen to other people talk about what they think all day long.

The Jung Conference is asking you to cultivate a partnership with the wholeness of Nature… by listening to people talk inside a conference center in the middle of a city.

Nature is already right outside your door.

You can turn inward right now.

If you want to step aside from the demands of your external life, you’ll be able to afford a lot more time spent aside if you spend your savings on the basic necessities of life, rather than airplane tickets, hotel costs, and conference fees.

Or, you could attend the conference and listen to Puddi Kullberg give a lecture on “Interpenetration of nature and Nature”.