While Donald Trump Signed an Order to undo Climate Regulation, the World saw its second-hottest March ever

Two pieces of information about the month of March 2017 strike so hard at one another that sparks fly:

On March 28, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create looser standards for dirty power plants, enabling the corporations that run those power plants to unleash more and more pollutants into the air we breathe, including the pollutants that cause global warming. As President Trump signed the order, he was surrounded by fossil fuel corporate executives who applauded loudly. New data available this week demonstrate that the month of March 2017 was the second hottest March in the 138-year record of direct observations around the globe over land and sea accumulated by the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies:



It turns out that the absolute hottest March was only last year, 2016. The twenty hottest Marches in the record all come from the last thirty years. They are, in order:

2016

2017

2010

2002

2015

2014

1990

2008

2005

2007

2013

2004

2011

1998

2006

2000

2001

2012

2003

2009

Meanwhile, the twenty coolest Marches in the record all come from the year 1960 or before (the ten coolest Marches all come from before 1918).

That’s what we call global warming. Our President says it’s a Chinese hoax. And corporate executives are laughing all the way to the bank.