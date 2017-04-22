When Thomaston, Maine held a Listening Town Hall for Senator Susan Collins, this is what Democracy looked like

This past Thursday evening, residents of a number of towns in and close to Thomaston, Maine filtered in to the old Watts Hall on the second floor along Main Street to hold a town hall. The format was designed to enable Senator Susan Collins to listen to her constituents, with everyone given two minutes to speak and the proceedings designed to go on until everyone was heard. Senator Collins chose not to come despite multiple invitations, but the 165 attendees didn’t let that stop them: they took video of each question and will send that video to Senator Collins so that she is able to answer them regardless.

Here are the questions, each one reasonably put:

That’s what American civil democracy looks like. Will Senator Collins keep the spirit of democracy by replying to her constituents’ public questions in public, or will she squirrel them away to a hidden place, never to be answered? That’s the question that lingers long after the lights of Watts Hall were shut down, the door was locked, and the last attendee headed home.