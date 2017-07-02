Trump Struggles To Complete – In The Vacuum Of Space

On Friday afternoon, Donald Trump announced the formation of a National Space Council, a new government organization, heavily dominated by the military and Homeland Security. The National Space Council is part of an effort by Trump to make sure that the space program of the 1960s is “completed”.

Trump explained, “We’re a nation of pioneers, and the next great American frontier is space, and we never completed, we started, but we never completed. We stopped, but now we start again.”

The question that immediately comes to mind is this: If Donald Trump can’t even complete a sentence, how can he complete a space program.

It quickly became apparent that Donald Trump’s obsession with sending rockets into outer space is a strange form of psychological compensation for his inability to relate the other human beings who live down here on the surface of the Earth. Trump declared, “Our journey into space will not only make us stronger and more prosperous, but will unite us behind grand ambitions and bring us all closer together. Wouldn’t that be nice? Can you believe that space is going to do that? I thought politics would do that. Well, we’ll have to rely on space instead.”

The National Space Council might as well be re-named the National Compensation For Emotional Inadequacy Council.