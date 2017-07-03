Donald Trump Becomes The Voice Of Christian Theocracy

If you want to understand the role of Christianity in the United States, look at Donald Trump.

The majority of non-Christian Americans voted against Donald Trump in 2016. The majority of Christian Americans voted for Donald Trump.

American Christians decided that Donald Trump would be the best person to become President of the United States.

Now that he’s occupying the White House, Donald Trump is using the power of the federal government to push Christianity. In a speech this weekend, Donald Trump offered an unintentionally ironic statement, using the bully pulpit of his position as head of government to declare, “Above all else, we know this: In America, we don’t worship government. We worship God!”

Yes, under Donald Trump, it’s official federal government policy that Christianity is more powerful than government.

As President of the United States, Donald Trump is now pressuring Americans to observe Christian holy days. “I remind you,” he warned on Saturday, “that we’re going to start staying ‘Merry Christmas’ again!”

Also over the weekend, Donald Trump announced that he favors a plan to remove access to medical care for tens of millions of Americans without providing any alternative to them. Then, Trump released a video showing himself tackling and repeatedly punching a journalist.

Throughout it all, Donald Trump’s Christian political base is sticking with him. Way to show your moral leadership, American Christians.