The Broken Planter

At the regional airport this morning, I noticed the crumbling concrete on the corner of a large planter.

Looking up, I noticed that the planter was nearly empty. The only plants in it were small weeds whose seeds had blown in on the wind.

It seems that the planter wasn’t placed there so much to provide a place for living things to grow as to create a security obstacle preventing people from driving across the sidewalk into a nearby parking lot.

There’s some new research out explaining the chemistry that made a formula of concrete used by the Roman Empire particularly strong. Some people are saying that, perhaps, we could create big walls of this Roman concrete to stave off rising ocean waves caused by global climate change.

I can’t help thinking that it would be a better world if instead of creating barren concrete structures in a desperate gesture toward security, we gave some thought to allowing more space for natural structures to bring the planet back into equilibrium.