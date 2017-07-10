Donald Trump Jr. Lied About Meeting Russian Lawyer To Get Information For Attacking Clinton

On Saturday, Donald Trump Jr., son of the head of the Trump business empire, made a very strange claim. He admitted to having a meeting with a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, who has often worked on behalf of clients and issues aligned with the totalitarian government of Russia. He said, however, that the reason he met with Veselnitskaya, and took Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner along with him to do it, was so that they could all talk about the possibility of restoring the adoption of Russian children by American families.

What kind of presidential campaign would send three of its senior advisers to meet with a proxy for the Russian government just to talk about international adoption policy? It’s never happened before.

It was a load of nonsense, of course. Yesterday, Donald Trump Jr. admitted that he had lied on Saturday after the New York Times warned him it was about to release a story revealing the truth.

Donald Trump Jr. now admits that he, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort met with Veselnitskaya in order to gain negative information about Hillary Clinton that Donald Trump could use to win the 2016 election.

This took place in June 2016, the same time when the Russian government of dictator Vladimir Putin launched attacks against the United States in order to help Donald Trump win the presidential election. It was the same moment in the election when Donald Trump strangely, spontaneously announced that he hoped the Russian government was sending spies to hack into American computers in order to gain negative information about Hillary Clinton.

Now, Donald Trump Sr. is claiming that he never knew anything at all about the meeting his son, Manafort, and Kushner had with Veselnitskaya to do the very same thing he was talking about. Of course, Trump has also claimed that there were no contacts at all between his presidential campaign and Russia.

The inability to tell lies well may be a hereditary trait in the Trump family.