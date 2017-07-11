Trump Russia Collusion Story Reaches Republican Towns

Trump loyalists are working overtime to try to put out the spreading flames of new evidence that the Donald Trump for President campaign knowingly colluded with attacks against the United States by the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. A few minutes ago, Donald Trump’s new lawyer appeared on CNN to insist that there is nothing remarkable to Donald Trump Jr.’s admission that he eagerly affirmed to Russian contacts that the Trump for President campaign would “love” to cooperate with the efforts of government of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to interfere with elections in the USA. The Trump family lawyer called the story a “Category Zero” hurricane, meaning that there’s nothing going on.

A more realistic assessment of the impact of the story comes with a glance at the front pages of newspapers in Republican-friendly small towns across America. For a long time, negative news about Donald Trump has failed to penetrate pro-Trump communities. That ideological segregation at long last appears to be breaking down.

For example, in Livingston, Montana, a town of just over 7,000 citizens so staunchly pro-Republican that the name of the local newspaper is The Enterprise, the front page national story of the day began with the following headline: Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin.

Even Donald Trump isn’t going to claim that The Livingston Enterprise is a liberal fake news factory.

The bubble is burst. The entire nation is now paying attention to the astonishing pile of evidence that the President of the United States worked with a totalitarian foreign government to subvert democracy in the USA.