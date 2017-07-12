What Republican Fiscal Responsibility Looks Like This Summer

Republican politicians are constantly promising to enact a program of fiscal responsibility. Now that the Republicans control the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court, there’s nobody standing in their way.

What the Republicans are actually doing with their power is sadly predictable: They’re increasing spending rather than reducing it.

This week, Senator John McCain introduced legislation to increase military spending by 55 billion dollars. That’s a spending increase of 37 billion dollars more than what Donald Trump requested.

It doesn’t seem to occur to these Republicans that there’s an alternative to this increase in military waste: We could end the 16 year-long war in Afghanistan that still hasn’t been won, and end the 14 year-long war in Iraq that still hasn’t met its objectives.

The disasters of Iraq and Afghanistan prove that war doesn’t work. It’s time to stop throwing money at the military, as if more spending will somehow make the fighting worthwhile.