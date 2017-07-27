Trump White House Communications Goes Crazy

Who ever thought that Donald Trump would replace Sean Spicer with someone who would make Spicer look even-tempered and trustworthy by comparison?

In the last 24 hours alone, Anthony Scaramucci, who has been the White House communications director for just one week…

… told a reporter that, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

… said of Trump White House Chief of Staff and former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus, “Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” before raving, “They’ll all be fired by me!”

… announced on Twitter that there are prominent staff members in the Trump White House who are committing felonies that he will order the FBI and Justice Department to investigate, and then deleted his tweet.

… whined that he was being “cock-blocked” by his rivals in the Trump White House, and said, “What I want to do is I want to fucking kill all the leakers,” and ended his interview by saying, “I’ve gotta start tweeting some shit to make this guy crazy.”

… claimed later that everything he had said before was just “sarcastic”, said as “one Italian to another”, and that Reince Priebus is a “dear friend”.

This is the person who has the job of ensuring that all communications from the Trump White House are effectively executed.

After the appointment of Scaramucci as Donald Trump’s White House communications director, how can any Republicans say with a straight face that their political party stands for traditional, conservative moral values?