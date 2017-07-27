Why Haven’t The Republicans In Government Banned Abortion?

For decades, the Republican Party has promised voters that, if only the Republicans were allowed to take control of the federal government, the GOP would ban abortion.

For over half a year now, the Republicans have controlled all three branches of the federal government.

The Republican Party hasn’t even tried to prohibit abortion.

Why is that? Why isn’t the Republican federal government trying to make abortion illegal?

It’s almost as if Republican politicians have been merely exploiting voters’ opposition to abortion as a tool to get them to vote Republican, but never had any intention of actually doing anything to prohibit abortion…

…almost as if.