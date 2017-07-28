Fascist Trump Instructs Police Officers To Start Beating Up Suspects

It used to be that people were considered innocent until proven guilty in the United States of America. It used to be that Americans could only be punished after being convicted in a court of law.

Today, Donald Trump declared that the federal government no longer recognizes these constitutional rights.

With a backdrop of whites-only police officers, Donald Trump told a gathering of police on Long Island in New York that they should start beating up Americans who are suspected of crimes. He told them to throw suspects around, to be rough, to purposefully hit their heads on police cars.

“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in. Rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice.’ Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head – like ‘don’t hit their head’ – and they’ve just killed somebody? I said, ‘You can take the hand away.”

Keep in mind that when he said this, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, was talking about people who are suspected of criminal activity – not people who have been found guilty. What’s more, Donald Trump was talking about police officers violently attacking prisoners on a whim – not punishment dictated by a judge after a guilty conviction.

The Bill of Rights in the Constitution explicitly prohibits this kind of police violence. The Constitution is the foundation of all law in the United States of America. Without the Constitution, there is no law. When the police violate the Constitution, they are breaking the law, not enforcing it. When the police violate the Constitution, they become criminals.

The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution states: “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution states: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

This afternoon, President Trump instructed police officers to violate the Constitution of the United States of America.

Equally chilling was the reaction of the police officers in Trump’s audience. The police in the audience smiled. They laughed. They cheered. They clapped their hands in approval. They roared in celebration of Donald Trump’s command to break the law.

This is why Americans don’t trust the police. This is why Americans call Donald Trump a fascist.

Under Trump, the police are becoming nothing more than just another criminal gang – with Trump as their mob boss.