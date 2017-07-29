US Congress Prays For Christian US Reps To Defeat Their Jewish And Muslim Colleagues

Yesterday, all the members of the United States House of Representatives were led in a prayer by Scott Poling, the preacher at the Harvest New Beginnings Church in Oswego, Illinois. Poling announced to his god that the Congress would, “especially pray for the many Representatives who are Your true children by faith in Jesus Christ. Grant them Your favor and blessing and raise them up. Give them supernatural strength…”.

Among the U.S. Representatives taking part in the federal government’s religious ritual were Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus. Scott Poling’s act of official government worship was aimed directly against them.

Just to make sure that everyone understood his point, Poling ended his government-sponsored prayer by shouting out “Jesus’ name, the only name by which we have access to Heaven”.

That’s not only a direct violation of the First Amendment’s prohibition of government establishment of religion. It’s also just plain rude.

But then, the majority of American Christians did just vote for the presidential candidate who bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy” and appointed a director of communications who screams that his colleagues are “cock-blocking,” boasted that “I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” and said “I want to fucking kill,” before commenting that “I’ve gotta start tweeting some shit.”

Maybe American Christianity is now a religion of the rude.