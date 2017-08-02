Lindsey Graham Introduces Constitutional Amendment Allowing Parents To Beat And Torture Their Children

Yesterday, Senator Lindsey Graham introduced S.J. Res. 48, legislation that will, if passed, create a constitutional amendment allowing parents to beat and torture their children without any legal consequences.

The proposed amendment declares that “the liberty of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children is a fundamental right” and allows parents to do anything at all to their children up to the point of death.

Under the Graham amendment to the Constitution, parents could force their children to live in cages, could cut their children with knives as punishment, could beat their children to the point of unconsciousness, or electrocute them, deprive them of sleep, waterboard them, or force them to sleep outside to the point of hypothermia.

This proposed constitutional amendment would legalize child abuse right up to the point of an “action or decision that would end life”. The only thing a parent couldn’t do to a child would be murder.

Apparently, Lindsey Graham believes that protecting “parents’ rights” is more important than protecting children. His legislation would “protect the rights of parents”, but would take away all hope from the approximately 600,000 American children who are seriously abused and neglected by their parents every year. These crimes would become “parents’ rights” under the S.J. Res. 48