Donald Trump Says What’s On Everyone Else’s Mind

by F. G. Fitzer in Donald Trump

Quotes from President Donald Trump, talking to other national leaders:

“We do not have to worry about Canada, we do not even think about them.”

“I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den.”

“I do not have to go back to Congress or to the Senate. I do not need the vote of 400 people. I have the powers to do all of this.”

“Your words are so beautiful. Those are beautiful words and I do not think I can speak that beautifully, okay?”

“Let me tell you this, it is an evil time but it is a complex time because we do not have uniforms standing in front of us. Instead, we have people in disguise.”

“Why is this so important? I do not understand. This is going to kill me. I am the world’s greatest person.”

“You have brokered many a stupid deal in business and I respect you, but I guarantee that you broke many a stupid deal. This is a stupid deal. This deal will make me look terrible.”

“this shows me to be a dope. I am not like this but, if I have to do it, I will do it but I do not like this at all. I will be honest with you. Not even a little bit.”

“What is the thing with boats? Why do you discriminate against boats?”

“I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call.”

“It is important to you and it is embarrassing to me. It is an embarrassment to me, but at least I got you off the hook. So you put me back on the hook.”

“I will be seen as a weak and ineffective leader in my first week by these people.”

“I have been here for a period of time, I just want this to stop. I look so foolish doing this.”

We’re all thinking these things, right?

