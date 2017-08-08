Browse By

Calendar

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Trump Says Media Didn’t Cover Sanctions On North Korea. Here’s The Truth.

by J Clifford in Donald Trump

Yesterday, President Donald Trump complained that, “The Fake News Media will not talk about the importance of the United Nations Security Council’s 15-0 vote in favor of sanctions on N. Korea!”

The three news outlets that Trump most commonly accuses of being “Fake News” are the New York Times, the Washington Post, and CNN.

Reality shows something different than what Trump told his followers.

From the New York Times:

From the Washington Post:

From CNN:

Trump Fake News

The facts in this case are clear. Once again, Donald Trump is blatantly lying to the American people.

Tagged with: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Psst... what kind of person doesn't support pacifism?

Fight the Republican beast!