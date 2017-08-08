Trump Withholding Climate Report From American Public. Here’s What It Says.

This morning, the New York Times reports that it has obtained a copy of a scientific report on the state of climate change that is currently being withheld from the American Public by Donald Trump. The report is mandated by Congress to be compiled every four years. Scientists from thirteen different government agencies and from universities across the country contributed to the report, but Donald Trump refuses to authorize its general release.

We are placing a copy of the report on our own servers just in case. The report is hundreds of pages long. Here’s some of what it says:

“Evidence for a changing climate abounds, from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans. Thousands of studies conducted by tens of thousands of scientists around the world have documented changes in surface, atmospheric, and oceanic temperatures; melting glaciers; disappearing snow cover; shrinking sea ice; rising sea level; and an increase in atmospheric water vapor. Many lines of evidence demonstrate that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse (heat-trapping) gases, are primarily responsible for recent observed climate changes. The last few years have also seen record-breaking, climate-related, weather extremes, as well as the warmest years on record for the globe.”

“Many lines of evidence demonstrate that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are primarily responsible for the observed climate changes in the industrial era. There are no alternative explanations, and no natural cycles are found in the observational record that can explain the observed changes in climate.”

“While climate models incorporate important climate processes that can well quantified, they do not include all of the processes that contribute to positive feedbacks, correlation of extremes, and abrupt and/or irreversible changes. For this reason, future changes outside the range projected by climate models cannot be ruled out (very high confidence), and climate models are more likely to underestimate than to overestimate the amount of future change (medium confidence).”

“Since 1901, the consecutive number of both frost-free days and the length of the corresponding growing season has increased for all regions of the United States. However, there is important variability at smaller scales, with some locations showing decreases of as much as one to two weeks. Plant productivity has not increased linearly with the increased number of frost-free days or with the longer growing season due to temperature thresholds and requirements for growth as well as seasonal limitations in water and nutrient availability (very high confidence). Future consequences of changes to the growing season for plant productivity are uncertain.”

“Extreme temperatures are projected to increase even more than average temperatures. The temperatures of extremely cold days and extremely warm days are both projected to increase. Cold waves are projected to become less intense while heat waves will become more intense. (Extremely likely, Very high confidence).”

“Heavy precipitation events across the United States have increased in both intensity and frequency since 1901. There are important regional differences in trends, with the largest increases occurring in the northeastern United States. (High confidence).”

“Rising Alaskan permafrost temperatures are causing permafrost to thaw and become more discontinuous; this releases additional CO2 and CH4 resulting in additional warming (high confidence).”

In the past, a typical talking point of fossil fuel industry lobbyists seeking to prevent action to deal with climate change has been that climate science doesn’t deal with problems with data from satellites. This year’s report does deal with this issue (see page 524), and shows that data from different satellites consistently shows a warming trend.