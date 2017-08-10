The Nuclear Insanity Of The United States of Trump
We cannot allow North Korea to develop nuclear weapons, they told us, because the leader of North Korea is crazy.
What would we expect to hear from a crazy national leader brandishing nuclear weapons? How about this:
“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen! He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before!”
The President of the United States issued this threat of nuclear war while sitting in front of an American flag with his arms wrapped tightly around his own torso, in the closest thing to a fetal position the American people have ever seen their national leader take in public.
Yesterday, Republican politicians sought to reassure the world by saying that Donald Trump’s threat to send nuclear missiles onto North Korean cities was an impromptu statement, unplanned by the Cabinet. This excuse for Trump’s threat fails to reassure, though, because it confirms our worst fears: That the extreme impulsiveness of Donald Trump cannot be restrained. Donald Trump, the man with his fist held above the nuclear button, seems barely able to keep himself from a total emotional breakdown, ready to launch a war with no plan other than killing on an unprecedented scale.
When Donald Trump promises “fire and fury like the world has never seen”, he reminds the world that it was the United States that invented nuclear weapons. It was the United States that launched the only nuclear attacks the world has ever seen.
When Trump promises “fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before”, he is saying to the world that he wants to outdo Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Yesterday was the anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki, but the only lesson that Donald Trump seems to have taken from America’s nuclear bombing of Japan is that there’s no point in having nuclear weapons if they’re never used.
Donald Trump’s threat has failed to intimidate the government of North Korea. Last night, North Korea did exactly what Donald Trump said would provoke him to attack North Korea with nuclear weapons. North Korea issued a new specific threat against the United States, saying that it plans to launch missiles that will land in American waters off the coast of Guam.
General Kim Rak Gyom, head of North Korea’s strategic forces, announced that, “The Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched by the KPA will cross the sky above Shimani, Hiroshima and Koichi prefectures of Japan. They will fly for 3,356.7 km for 1,065 seconds and hit the waters 30 to 40km away from Guam.”
Donald Trump has drawn a red line, and North Korea has stepped right over it, challenging Trump to follow through on his threat to launch a nuclear war.
Trump has made it plain that he has no respect for the moral limitations that restrain ordinary people. He is willing to say and do anything to prove his own greatness.
Trump has said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay? It’s like incredible!”
Now, the entire world is standing in the middle of Fifth Avenue, and Donald Trump has a gun in his hand.
If North Korea can’t be allowed to have nuclear weapons because it has a crazy leader, what on earth are we doing allowing the United States to continue to threaten the world with its nuclear weapons arsenal?
8 thoughts on “The Nuclear Insanity Of The United States of Trump”
Couldn’t agree more and couldn’t have said it better myself! If it was possible, the best thing that SHOULD happen is We The People say “Donald Trump YOUR FIRED!!!” And then ‘JUST SAY NO’ to an even WORSE ‘Neocon Nightmare’ in Mike Pence and just have new elections!!! What in the world has happened r this country? It’s been taken over by a foreign country and a bunch of Babylonian Talmudists and their Neocon banking canal friends along with the military industrial corporate complex called the DEEP STATE. Until the American people have the courage to stand up to these total LIARS and War Mongering Monsters we are headed for destruction here in America. Get rid of the Federal Reserve and IRS too!!! First thing!!! Amen
I think that a careful analysis of Pence’s voting record in the Senate shows him to be more of a “moderate” than a “neocon”. Recognizing that both terms are used differently by different people, it is best to rate him quantitatively by how much his votes as a Senator supported the Constitution. My judgment is 62%. Most people would consider that moderate.
Actually, Mike Pence is regarded by most people as an ideological extremist on the far right end of the political spectrum. According to the ACLU, Mike Pence voted to support constitutional rights only 7% of the time while a member of Congress. ( http://www.ontheissues.org/Governor/Mike_Pence_Civil_Rights.htm )
Whether or not you agree with the ACLU, I think it’s fair to say that the ACLU represents many Americans’ ideas about what constitutional rights are. Mike Pence is no moderate.
But… Mike Pence is a side issue.
The main issue is that Donald Trump has put the entire world in danger of nuclear war with his reckless inexperience.
If you want to talk about Mike Pence so much, consider this: Mike Pence hasn’t done a single thing to stop Donald Trump’s march into nuclear madness.
ACLU is very selective in supporting individual rights. It mostly ignores them in order to focus on collective rights. That organization is not a good judge of what is constitutional. They support racism such as “affirmative action” which decides what some people can have or not have, do or not do, based on their race. Nobody has a choice of skin color or ethnicity when born. Racism is evil, and governmental racism is the worst type of all.
Pence is a moderate. Trump is a functionalist. Clinton and Warren are atrocious.
You are totally correct about the importance of getting rid of the Federal Reserve and the Infernal Revenue Service. It would be nice if we could go back in time and have a “do-over” of 1913. It would also be interesting to meet de facto President House and see if we could figure out what his real motivation was.
Regarding the Trump/North Korea/nuclear issue, I think that it is instructive to listen to or read what President Truman said when he announced the bombing of Hiroshima. It is also instructive to listen to or read what President Clinton said in trying to justify trade with North Korea that led to them being able to advance their nuclear program. Criticism of President Trump should not be considered invalid simply because he agreed with Truman or disagreed with Clinton.
Mister Hoffmann, today Trump reiterated his threat, and even now, Mike Pence refuses to criticize or even gently distance himself from Trump. Mike Pence is a full citizen of crazy town in the Trump White House.
If you want a good view of “crazy town”, watch Senator Elizabeth Warren jerking her head and gesturing with her hands like she is scolding a naughty 8 year old child every time she gives a speech. It is annoying to say the least.