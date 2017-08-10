The Nuclear Insanity Of The United States of Trump

We cannot allow North Korea to develop nuclear weapons, they told us, because the leader of North Korea is crazy.

What would we expect to hear from a crazy national leader brandishing nuclear weapons? How about this:

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen! He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before!”

The President of the United States issued this threat of nuclear war while sitting in front of an American flag with his arms wrapped tightly around his own torso, in the closest thing to a fetal position the American people have ever seen their national leader take in public.

Yesterday, Republican politicians sought to reassure the world by saying that Donald Trump’s threat to send nuclear missiles onto North Korean cities was an impromptu statement, unplanned by the Cabinet. This excuse for Trump’s threat fails to reassure, though, because it confirms our worst fears: That the extreme impulsiveness of Donald Trump cannot be restrained. Donald Trump, the man with his fist held above the nuclear button, seems barely able to keep himself from a total emotional breakdown, ready to launch a war with no plan other than killing on an unprecedented scale.

When Donald Trump promises “fire and fury like the world has never seen”, he reminds the world that it was the United States that invented nuclear weapons. It was the United States that launched the only nuclear attacks the world has ever seen.

When Trump promises “fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before”, he is saying to the world that he wants to outdo Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Yesterday was the anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki, but the only lesson that Donald Trump seems to have taken from America’s nuclear bombing of Japan is that there’s no point in having nuclear weapons if they’re never used.

Donald Trump’s threat has failed to intimidate the government of North Korea. Last night, North Korea did exactly what Donald Trump said would provoke him to attack North Korea with nuclear weapons. North Korea issued a new specific threat against the United States, saying that it plans to launch missiles that will land in American waters off the coast of Guam.

General Kim Rak Gyom, head of North Korea’s strategic forces, announced that, “The Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched by the KPA will cross the sky above Shimani, Hiroshima and Koichi prefectures of Japan. They will fly for 3,356.7 km for 1,065 seconds and hit the waters 30 to 40km away from Guam.”

Donald Trump has drawn a red line, and North Korea has stepped right over it, challenging Trump to follow through on his threat to launch a nuclear war.

Trump has made it plain that he has no respect for the moral limitations that restrain ordinary people. He is willing to say and do anything to prove his own greatness.

Trump has said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay? It’s like incredible!”

Now, the entire world is standing in the middle of Fifth Avenue, and Donald Trump has a gun in his hand.

If North Korea can’t be allowed to have nuclear weapons because it has a crazy leader, what on earth are we doing allowing the United States to continue to threaten the world with its nuclear weapons arsenal?