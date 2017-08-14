If You Voted For Trump, You Voted For The Charlottesville Nazis. Yes, Yes You Did.

This weekend, the world watched vicious attacks by American Nazi Trump supporters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Pro-Trump white supremacists carrying Nazi flags and Confederate flags marched down streets with assault rifles, beat people with clubs and shields, and chanted their hatred for everyone who isn’t a heterosexual white Christian American like them. One Nazi Trump fan, James Alex Fields, drove his car into a crowd of black and white counterprotesters standing together, carrying signs with words like “Love” and “Solidarity”.

These Nazis wore Trump red caps with the slogan “Make America Great Again”.

In response to the Nazi attacks in Charlottesville, Republican members of Congress like Orrin Hatch and Marco Rubio are now trying to distance themselves from Donald Trump by saying that they condemn in the strongest possible terms the white supremacist hatred, and are calling for Donald Trump to do so as well.

It’s all bullshit.

If these Republicans were really condemning Nazi white supremacists in the strongest possible terms, they would be demanding that Steve Bannon be fired. They would be calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Where were these Republican members of Congress in November of 2016? They were telling people to never mind the white supremacist Nazism and vote for Donald Trump anyway.

We reported on Donald Trump’s associations with Nazis and white supremacists over and over again in 2015 and 2016. The information was widely available. Republican members of Congress knew about Donald Trump’s Nazi links, and they chose to ignore it.

They’re weren’t alone. They were joined by millions and millions of other Americans who looked at the well-reported links between Donald Trump and American Nazis, and decided to vote for Donald Trump anyway.

Over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again, Donald Trump encouraged crowds of his supporters to become violent. All of America saw this. Republican members of Congress and Republican voters chose to embrace this violence.

If you voted for Donald Trump, you voted for the violence of the Charlottesville Nazis. You chose this.

Every single Republican who voted for Donald Trump now needs to explain why they thought that voting for a politician who chose to associate with Nazis was okay.

If you have a single ounce of integrity remaining, you’ll admit that you supported the American Nazi cause. You’ll apologize, and you’ll tell us all about what you plan to do in compensation for your mistake.

If you’re not willing to do this, you yourself are an American Nazi. You might as well fly a Nazi flag outside your front door and wear a swastika band on your arm.