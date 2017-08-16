Extremist Mike Pence Stands With American Nazis
Yesterday, Donald Trump abandoned the script he had been handed, repeated his justifications of marches led by American Nazis and claimed that not all people people seeking to celebrate white supremacy are bad.
Today, Mike Pence made it clear where he stands on the subject. “I stand with the President,” Pence said.
When you stand with Donald Trump, you stand with the Nazis.
Mike Pence is standing with the Nazis.
2 thoughts on “Extremist Mike Pence Stands With American Nazis”
Your “reporting” style should qualify you for a job with The New York Times.
Thank you for the compliment! The New York Times isn’t the most widely respected newspaper in the world for nothing.