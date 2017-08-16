Profiles In Corporate Cowardice

The corporate rats are fleeing Donald Trump’s sinking ship.

As of one hour ago, 7 CEOs on Donald Trump’s corporate councils had quit in protest of Trump’s defense of American Nazis this weekend.

In response, 45 minutes ago, Trump decided to dissolve his business councils so that no one else could quit. “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both,” Trump said.

10 minutes after that, trying too late to jump on the bandwagon, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky and United Technologies CEO Alex Hayes announced that they were quitting the council. Yes, Gorsky and Hayes waited until after Trump dissolved the councils to try to cover their butts.

The truth is, none of these CEOs come out looking courageous. Even the 7 who quit the Trump councils in recent days had stood by Donald Trump’s side through thick and thin, despite scandals that made it clear how thoroughly corrupt, crude, and criminal Trump is.

Trump repeatedly associated with Nazis, and the CEOs stayed with him.

Trump assaulted women, and the CEOs stayed with him.

Trump mocked Americans with disabilities, and the CEOs stayed with him.

Trump discriminated on the basis of religion, and the CEOs stayed with him.

Trump accepted blatant corporate bribes, and the CEOs stayed with him.

Trump gave classified secrets to the Russians, and the CEOs stayed with him.

Trump colluded with attacks against American democracy, and the CEOs stayed with him.

Trump discriminated against LGBT Americans, and the CEOs stayed with him.

Trump moved to kick tens of millions of Americans off health care, and the CEOs stayed with him.

Trump threatened the world with nuclear war, and the CEOs stayed with him.

A million Americans took to the streets of Washington DC to protest Donald Trump, and the CEOs stayed with him.

So long as they believed they could get Donald Trump’s help in squeezing money out of working Americans, the CEOs on Trump’s business councils were willing to look the other way. They remained silent as Trump destroyed America.

It’s only now that Donald Trump’s ship is clearly sinking that the corporate rats are fleeing. Theirs are profiles in cowardice, not courage.