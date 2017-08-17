Donald Trump Defends Statues Of Racist Confederate Traitors, Confronts Bicycle Stands
This week, Donald Trump defended statues of Confederates. Confederates were racist traitors who enslaved human beings and caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. Trump said Nazis who oppose the removal of Confederate memorials are “very fine people”.
If Donald Trump won’t confront the immorality of Nazis and Confederate slavery, what will he take a stand against?
Bicycles. Donald Trump has demanded that a bicycle sharing station at the White House be removed.
