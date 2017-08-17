Browse By

Calendar

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Donald Trump Defends Statues Of Racist Confederate Traitors, Confronts Bicycle Stands

by F. G. Fitzer in Donald Trump

This week, Donald Trump defended statues of Confederates. Confederates were racist traitors who enslaved human beings and caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. Trump said Nazis who oppose the removal of Confederate memorials are “very fine people”.

If Donald Trump won’t confront the immorality of Nazis and Confederate slavery, what will he take a stand against?

Bicycles. Donald Trump has demanded that a bicycle sharing station at the White House be removed.

Tagged with: ,

One thought on “Donald Trump Defends Statues Of Racist Confederate Traitors, Confronts Bicycle Stands”

  1. futuret says:

    http://newstarget.com/2017-08-16-wake-up-people-alt-left-and-alt-right-are-run-by-the-same-forces-the-goal-is-divide-and-conquer.html

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Psst... what kind of person doesn't support pacifism?

Fight the Republican beast!