Group Claims That Scientifically Predicted Eclipse Is A Sign From Divine Beings

Most people understand that an eclipse of the sun occurs because the orbit of the Moon around the Earth happens to bring it directly in front of the Sun, as seen from a narrow stretch of ground. Martha and Noah Burkhold of Dundee, New York are not among these people.

When the Burkholds heard that a full eclipse of the sun could be seen today in a path arcing from Oregon to South Carolina, they worked with their neighbor Ivan Martin to gather together a group of 30 people to begin a holy pilgrimage down to Hopkinsville, Kentucky to watch the eclipse. An article in yesterday’s Finger Lakes Times explains that the group intends to “address the eclipse from a biblical perspective”.

It’s difficult to see how today’s eclipse could be addressed from a biblical perspective, given that nothing in the Bible predicted it. The Christian holy book is completely devoid of any commentary about orbits, gravity, solar radiation, or any other principles of physics that make the eclipse possible.

Despite these remarkable gaps, Martha Burkhold, “said that the solar eclipse provides a symbol of the power of God”.

So, Burkhold’s god is a god of darkness?

If the eclipse is a supernatural symbol, it’s a symbol of the narrow reach and lazy attitude of Martha Burkhold’s divine being. After all, solar eclipses only reach any given place on Earth once in a generation or two. The rest of the time, they’re off somewhere else.

Even today, on that rare day that a solar eclipse took place, in almost all of North America the eclipse failed to blot out the light of the sun. Apparently, the god of Ivan Martin and Martha and Noah Burkhold is a god who just can’t get the job done.

That worship of failure was re-emphasized by a visit the Burkhold caravan made to a Creationist museum in Kentucky, which uses a combination of false information and flawed logic to argue that our planet is only around 6,000 years old. In the years that this Creation Museum has been open, the percentage of Americans who believe in Christian Creationism has shrunk rather than expanded.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Madeline Albright declared that the eclipse is a reminder that “all darkness is temporary”, apparently forgetting the reminder of the black holes: Some darkness is forever.