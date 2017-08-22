Trump Pushes War In Afghanistan Into Full Absurdity

Yesterday, Donald Trump promised that he is going to achieve complete victory in the 16 year-long American war in Afghanistan. He said, “Our troops will fight to win. We will fight to win. From now on, victory will have a clear definition: attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS, crushing al Qaeda, preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan, and stopping mass terror attacks against America before they emerge.”

What is Donald Trump’s plan for achieving this great victory? He’s going to send 4,000 more soldiers to Afghanistan. A total of about 13,000 soldiers, he thinks, are going to turn the tide that more than 100,000 American soldiers could not.

How is the United States going to continue to pay for this war? You’ll love this one: Donald Trump’s plan is that Afghanistan is going to pay for the war. He claims that the United States is going to make the war-torn country of Afghanistan into a center of booming business that will send lots of money back to the American government to help pay for our massive military spending. “As the prime minister of Afghanistan has promised, we are going to participate in economic development to help defray the cost of this war to us,” Trump says.

We’ve heard promises like that before. Remember how George W. Bush promised that oil money from Iraq would pay for the cost of the invasion there?

What does Trump think the Afghans are going to do to make payments to the United States? Build golf courses?

Sure… and Mexico is going to pay for The Wall.