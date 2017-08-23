Donald Trump Confirms He’s An Unhinged Racist Fascist

At his campaign rally last night in Arizona, Donald Trump began to let his crazy show when he bragged that he is more elite than the elite, saying, “I was a good student. I always hear about the elite. You know, the elite. They’re elite? I went to better schools than they did! I was a better student than they were! I live in a bigger, more beautiful apartment!”

The truth is that Donald Trump was so out of control as a child that he was shipped off at a young age to a private militaristic boarding school instead of an ordinary middle school or high school. Instead of engaging with a full, rigorous liberal arts curriculum, Donald Trump went to a business school.

Next, Trump told his followers that most American journalists hate the United States. He said, “You have some very fair journalists. But for the most part, honestly, these are really, really dishonest people, and they’re bad people. And I really think they don’t like our country. I really believe that. And I don’t believe they’re going to change, and that’s why I do this.” Trump called journalists “crooked”, and “damned dishonest”, and accused reporters of “fomenting divisions” and “trying to take away our history and our heritage.”

Reporters are trying to take away our history and our heritage? What does that mean? Whose heritage? Donald Trump later made it clear that he was talking about the Confederate history and heritage of the slaveholding South. He accused mayors and governors of conspiring to take away Southern white Confederate culture by removing Confederate statues, saying, “They’re trying to take away our culture, they’re trying to take away our history. And our weak leaders, they do it overnight. These things have been there for 150 years, for 100 years. You go back to a university, and it’s gone. Weak, weak people.”

So, Donald Trump made it clear once again that he’s taking sides in favor of white nationalists who celebrate the traitorous secession and Civil War, who celebrate the enslavement of African Americans. Trump couldn’t make his racism more plain, but to make it especially certain, Trump promised to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who has been convicted of contempt for refusing to stop an illegal program to target Americans for arrest according to their ethnic identity. You can’t get more racist than that, but Donald Trump loves what Joe Arpaio has been doing. Last night, he told his crowd that he would use his power to make sure that the Sheriff is not punished for his racism, saying, “Do the people in this room like Sheriff Joe? Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job? He should have had a jury but, you know what, but I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine, OK? But, but I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy. Is that OK? But Sheriff Joe can feel good.”

Trump made it plain how far he is willing to go to impose his racist, authoritarian ambitions when he spoke about his dream of a giant wall along America’s borders, sealing the United States off from the rest of the world. Once, Trump promised that Mexico would pay for his wall. Now, that promise is forgotten, and Trump is threatening to hold the entire United States of America hostage if Congress refuses to pay for his giant border wall. Trump bellowed, “Believe me if we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall!

Just in case Americans wouldn’t understand the extent of his racist, fascist message, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, took time in his speech to come to the defense of right wing commentator Jeffrey Lord, who was fired after sending a threatening message of the Nazi salute of “Sieg Heil!” Trump said to his crowd of followers, “They fired Jeffrey Lord. Poor Jeffrey! Jeffrey Lord, I guess he was getting a little fed up, and he was probably fighting back a little bit too hard.”

Outside, Americans protesting against Trump were attacked with tear gas and stun grenades.