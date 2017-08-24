Trump Chooses To Sabotage America Rather Than Face Up To His Campaign Promise

Over the last several days, Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to close down the entire United States federal government if his demands are not met.

His demands: Congress must authorize the construction of a gigantic border wall to cut America off from the rest of the world, and force the American people to pay for it.

The thing is, when he was running for President, Donald Trump promised the American people that they wouldn’t have to pay a single cent for his big border wall. Trump promised that he would force Mexico to pay for all the costs of the construction of the wall, through his super-genius negotiating skills.

Seven months into his presidency, Trump is now pretending that he never made any such promise. He’s now insisting that Americans are going to have to pay the entire bill for his wall after all.

When it comes to his megalomaniacal nationalism, Donald Trump is a big spender, and he expects us all just to look the other way and pretend that there isn’t anything bizarre going on. He’s demanding that his White House aides take part in the absurd pretense as well.

In a press briefing at the White House today, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s new mouthpiece, wouldn’t acknowledge the crazy reality of Trump’s broken promise on the border wall, even when she was asked directly about it. The following bizarre exchange took place during the briefing:

“Reporter: Sarah, the President promised over and over again during the campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall. So why is he now threatening a government shutdown if Congress won’t pay for it?

Sanders: The President is committed to making sure this gets done. We know that the wall and other security measures at the border work. We’ve seen that take place over the last decade, and we’re committed to making sure the American people are protected. And we’re going to continue to push forward and make sure that the wall gets built.

Reporter: Why is he threatening a shutdown over paying for it? Again, he said over and over again — he talked about it in the campaign over and over again. He said Mexico is going to pay for the wall. He asked people and his crowds chanted back at him, Mexico is going to pay for it. And now he’s pushing — threatening a shutdown of the government.

Sanders: Once again, the President is committed to making sure this happens, and we’re going to push forward.”

A few minutes later, another reporter tried to get Sanders to address reality and answer the question about Donald Trump’s broken promise to force Mexico to pay the entire bill for the construction of a huge border wall.

“Reporter: Just to follow up on Jonathan’s question, since the President is going full-court press, threatening a shutdown over the funding of the wall, does that mean he is abandoning any efforts to negotiate with Mexico any payments for construction of the wall?

Sanders: I certainly don’t think any efforts have been abandoned.”

A few minutes later, another reporter made a desperate attempt to get Sarah Huckabee Sanders to acknowledge the simple reality of the situation.

“Reporter: Sarah, on this threat of the government shutdown if Congress doesn’t secure funding for this wall, how is that not a concession from this White House that Mexico isn’t actually going to pay for this wall and American taxpayers will?

Sanders: Again, this is something the President is committed to. He’s committed to protecting American lives. And doing that through the border wall is something that’s important. It’s a priority, and we’re moving forward with it.

Reporter: But he’s not saying that Mexico is going to pay for it now.

Sanders: He hasn’t said they’re not either.”

Of course, Donald Trump has abandoned his efforts to force Mexico to pay the costs for his big border wall project. Trump is demanding that the U.S. Congress pay for his project, and saying that if Congress won’t give in to his demand, he’ll shut the whole American system down.

A federal government shutdown means:

– Huge numbers of people, in the government but also in private companies that have government contracts, get laid off.

– Medicaid and Medicare payments stop, so that sick and dying people don’t get medical care, and hospitals go into an economic tailspin.

– Health insurance programs will close down, forcing middle class Americans to pay for all their medical expenses out of pocket.

– Unemployed Americans lose access to the unemployment insurance that they’ve paid for.

– Veterans’ programs close their doors.

– Senior citizens won’t get the Social Security payments from the system they invested in for their entire working lives.

– Children in schools across America won’t get any lunch to eat.

– National Parks close their gates.

– The Federal Emergency Management system won’t be able to respond to disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, tornados and floods.

– The mail will stop – and yes, lots of people and businesses still use the U.S. Postal Service.

– The air traffic control system will grind to a halt, crippling much of American business.

– Federal law enforcement will melt away, helping criminals to operate with impunity.

– Americans will stop getting weather predictions, which are mostly based on the work of the National Weather Service.

– Etc. etc. etc.

Without the work of the federal government of the United States of America, which has been established and maintained with the democratic consent of the American people, American society will fall into ruins.

Donald Trump is willing to allow this to happen. He’s willing to destroy America, out of pure spite, if Congress doesn’t force the American people to pay for his ridiculous border wall.

Donald Trump is holding America hostage because his ego is too big to admit that he failed. He promised that he would be able to strike a deal to get Mexico to pay for his border wall, but he couldn’t do it. Despite all his bragging, Trump couldn’t close the deal.

Instead of just admitting that he failed, that he couldn’t match his big talk with action, Donald Trump is now threatening to strangle the United States until it collapses.

The only people who support Donald Trump’s threats to sabotage America are extremist neo-Confederates who carry on the tradition of their grandparents, who hated the U.S federal government so much that they started a Civil War. These are the same people who were marching through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia carrying Nazi swastika flags this summer.

It’s a sign of a Category 5 political disaster that the American people must now beg the White House to stop pursuing an agenda of hatred and destruction against the democracy of the United States of America.