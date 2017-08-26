Donald Trump Pardons White Supremacist Who Imprisoned American Citizens For Being Hispanic

If there’s one thing that all Americans ought to be able to agree upon, it’s that it’s wrong to throw American citizens into prison for no other reason than their ethnic heritage.

We ought to all agree on that, but unfortunately, we don’t. There’s a small fringe of right wing white supremacists in America who believe that the police should stop people on the street and throw them into prison because of no other reason than that they look Hispanic.

Last night, Donald Trump secured his membership in this small fringe of right wing white supremacists. Last night, Donald Trump pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Joe Arpaio is a convicted criminal who continued the practice of imprisoning Hispanics without any grounds for suspicion of any crime, despite the order of a judge who ruled the practice violated the constitutional rights of American citizens. Arpaio’s troopers would simply patrol the streets, looking for anyone who appeared Hispanic, and arrest them. Large numbers of American citizens were put in prison under this practice.

Sending troopers through the street to grab anyone fitting a racial profile is what the Nazis did in Germany. Donald Trump’s recent refusal to condemn American Nazis, and his claims that the heritage of white Americans is being taken away from them, fit together with his pardon of Joe Arpaio to reveal an American President who follows Nazi ideology.

Joe Arpaio didn’t just imprison people for being Hispanic. He tortured his prisoners by forcing them to remain outside for days in the hot Arizona sun, which can create temperatures of over 120 degrees. He installed cameras in prison cells, so that the public could watch female prisoners going to the bathroom. Arpaio was also one of the loudest proponent of the racist conspiracy theory that Barack Obama could not possibly be an American citizen, because he has African ancestry.

Donald Trump, in his statement explaining his pardon, said that Joe Arpaio’s long record of racism and brutal violation of Americans’ constitutional rights was “admirable service”.

Donald Trump is the guy who kept a copy of Mein Kampf on his bedside table. Trump banned African-Americans from renting his apartments. He sent out a quote from Benito Mussolini to millions of his followers. He sent his son to meet with an American Nazi leader, and refused to condemn David Duke, the Grand Wizard of the KKK. Donald Trump praised his supporters after they beat up African-Americans.

The data points are too many, and too consistent, to deny. Donald Trump is clearly an admirer of the ideas of Adolf Hitler. It’s as plain as day.

So, what are we going to do about it?

It is the responsibility of every American who opposes Nazi ideology to speak out in unconditional condemnation of Donald Trump, and to actively work to oppose Trump’s agenda.

What’s not good enough is what Gary Cohn did.

Gary Cohn, Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, stated in public that Donald Trump was coddling “white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK” and wrote, “I believe this administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups.” Then, Gary Cohn wrote a letter of resignation.

Then, Gary Cohn put his letter of resignation away, and decided to keep on working for Trump.

Just feeling outraged in private doesn’t count.

If you’re not willing to act in opposition to Donald Trump and his Nazi ideology, then you’re like one of those Germans who stood by and did nothing as Adolf Hitler rose to power.

If you don’t have the moral courage to speak out against a President who celebrates Americans waving Nazi flags and pardons racists who round up law-abiding Hispanic American citizens into jail, you might as well go ahead and put on a swastika armband.