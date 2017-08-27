Atlanta Conference Prepares For Massive Protests Against Trump and Pence

Today in Atlanta, activists allied with Refuse Fascism met to begin planning for a massive street protest against Donald Trump and Mike Pence to begin on the anniversary of Election Day 2016.

They write, “Millions feel that the Trump/Pence Regime is truly a nightmare and ache with the question of how to stop this unrelenting horror. The stakes are nothing less than the future of humanity and the planet itself. Who will end this nightmare? We will. Only the determined struggle of millions of people acting together with courage and conviction can drive this regime from power.

It sounds as if the November 4 protests are being planned with the example of the Occupy Movement in mind. Today, Refuge Fascism echoed this pledge from protesters in San Francisco: “We pledge to take the streets Nov. 4 & not leave til Trump & Pence are gone!”

Where will this November 4 street protest take hold? Such a pledge is easier to make at the beginning of November in cities with warmer climates, such as Atlanta and San Francisco, than in cold Northern cities such as New York City and Chicago.