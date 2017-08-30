Televangelist Jim Bakker Says Christians Will Start Nationwide Killing Spree If Trump Is Impeached

Remember Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker? They founded Pat Robertson’s 700 Club. They had their own televangelist show, PTL, on which they would sit on gaudy furniture and sing, “The best is yet to come, before the night is done. So come on Satan, we’ve just begun! The best is yet to come!

They made a fortune preaching right wing Christianity on televison, but it all came crashing down in the 1980s, after it was exposed that the couple was cheating visitors to its Christian theme park and using the proceeds to cover up an extramarital affair, while taking huge amounts of money for themselves to live a life of tacky luxury, with extravagances like gold faucets and a dog house with its own air conditioner.

Tammy Faye is dead, but Jim Bakker has risen from the grave, and he’s now preaching a gospel of mass violence.

Bakker uses his new TV show to sell supplies to Christian preppers who getting ready for a violent battle against the federal government of the United States of America. Bakker’s violent new agenda became crystal clear this week, when he announced that, if Donald Trump is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, Christians will respond by starting a civil war.

“If it happens, there will be a civil war in the United States of America. The Christians will finally come out of the shadows, because we are going to be shut up permanently if we’re not careful,” Bakker said.

Yes, if they can’t keep Donald Trump, the President who gives classified secrets to Russian spies from whom he has taken secret payments while cutting off people’s health care, letting climate change surge without restraint, and grabbing women by the pussy, right wing Christians are going to start killing their American neighbors.

How about those moral values?