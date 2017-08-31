Browse By

Police Officer Tells Woman – We Only Kill Black People

by Rowan in State and Local

In Georgia, a white woman who was pulled over for a traffic violation last month was afraid to move her hands from the steering wheel because she had heard about the high incidence of shootings of unarmed drivers by police officers during traffic stops.

The police officer, Lieutenant Greg Abbott, reassured her: Remember, we only kill black people. We only kill black people, right?

It was all caught on the police officer’s dashboard camera and clip-on microphone. Watch the video below.

The policeman’s lawyer says that Abbott was just trying “to gain compliance.”

