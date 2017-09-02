Studio 54 And Your Imagination

This month, Vanity Fair, a magazine dedicated to covering the sort of things that people who read Vanity Fair care about, is publishing an article called Why Studio 54 Still Lives On In Our Imaginations.

Looking at this headline, I realized that Studio 54 has never lived in my imagination. Nobody I know has ever had Studio 54 live in their imaginations.

Is my imagination missing out?

What about you? Has Studio 54 ever lived in your imagination, or even spent the night?