Trump To Respond With Fire And Fury Against North Korea’s Next Threat – REALLY This Time

Three weeks ago, Donald Trump issued a frightening warning that, if North Korea issued just one more threat against the United States or its allies, he would launch a vicious military attack, and then North Korea would be sorry. Trump’s words were: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen! He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before!”

In short order, North Korea threatened to send missiles raining down on the U.S. territory of Guam.

Donald Trump, in response, did nothing.

So, now, the government of North Korea is issuing more threats, announcing that it’s placed a hydrogen bomb on the end of a missile capable of reaching the mainland of the United States. To emphasize the threat, the North Koreans sent a missile flying right over Japan.

In response to this new threat, the Trump Administration is doing exactly what it did before: It’s saying that if North Korea makes one more threat, the United States will launch a big military attack, and then North Korea will be sorry. General James Mattis, Trump’s Secretary of Defense, warned that the United States is capable of the “total annihilation” of North Korea and its people.

Mattis warned, “Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies, will be met with a massive military response — a response both effective and overwhelming!”

Really? “Any threat”?!?

We already crossed that red line three weeks ago.

Today, Donald Trump declared of North Korea that “They only understand one thing!” Trump didn’t say what that one thing was, but whatever it is, it isn’t warnings from Donald Trump.

Donald Trump already made that bluster. Why should North Korea believe his government now?