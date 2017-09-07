Lack Of Religious Diversity Tracks With Trump Support In Recent Study

One of the most significant untold political stories this week comes out of the results of a study just released by the Public Religion Research Institute. The institute’s report, titled America’s Changing Religious Identity, included the following map.

The map shows the state-by-state variability in religious diversity, using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index. A higher number indicates a higher degree of religious diversity within the population of a state.

The PRRI didn’t put two and two together, but we here at Irregular Times are.

Guess what? The answer is four.

States that voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election tended to have low religious diversity, when compared to states that voted against Trump.

The office of the President of the United States is not a religious office, but the 2016 presidential election was determined as much by attitudes about religion as by attitudes about politics. Supporters of Donald Trump tend not to approve of the reality that the United States is becoming less religiously monolithic than it used to be. Only a minority of states in the USA have a majority Christian population.