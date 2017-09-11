Which Slippery Democrats Are Sidling Up To Trump And His Dirty Industrialists?

If there could have been an image purposefully designed to wreck the Democrats’ recapture of Congress in 2018, it couldn’t have done a better job than the photographs of Senator Charles Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi making friends with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. No short term legislative gain could make up for the legitimacy that these congressional Democrats gave to the Trump presidency.

They weren’t the only Democrats to slip on over to the dark side last week. At the end of the week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on an amendment to an appropriations bill for the Department of the Interior and the EPA. The amendment, offered by Salud Carbajal, would have banned the use of funds to approve permits to engage in hydraulic fracturing or acid well stimulation treatment in the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf – essentially, it would have meant no new fracking in the Pacific Ocean waters of the United States.

Ten House Democrats just couldn’t resist the call of campaign donations from the fossil fuels industry. They voted against environmental protection, and for the expansion of fracking into sensitive coastal waters. Their actions discredited the Democratic Party’s claim to stand for environmental policy.

The names of these dirty anti-green Democrats are:

Sanford Bishop, Jim Cooper, Henry Cuellar, Vincente Gonzalez, Al Green, Gene Green, Sheila Jackson Lee, Collin Peterson, Kirsten Sinema, and Filemon Vela.