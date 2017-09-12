Ozone Pollution Kills One Million People Per Year, So House GOP Lowers Defenses Against Ozone Pollution

In Maricopa County, Arizona today, ozone pollution reached potentially deadly levels. Tomorrow, deadly ozone is forecast for Tulsa, Oklahoma. Redwood City, California has experienced 11 days of deadly ozone pollution so far this year.

Just a couple of weeks ago, researchers at the University of York discovered that annual human deaths from smog caused by ozone emissions are twice as high as previously believed. Approximately one million people are killed by ground-level ozone pollution every year.

Perhaps if ozone identified itself as Muslim, Republicans in Congress would care about the massive numbers of deaths it causes in cities around the world. Because it is caused by industrial activity from which powerful corporations gain substantial profits, the Republicans are turning a blind eye to it.

In the wake of the University of York study, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have voted to defend a provision in the appropriations bill for the Department of the Interior that blocks measures to limit ozone pollution. The House GOP would rather keep deadly ozone flowing into the air Americans breathe than defy their corporate funders.

In Smyrna, Georgia, Dr. Anne Mellinger-Birdsong, a pediatrician and mother of two, writes that this legislative move, “would put lives at risk by permanently delaying updates to limits on not just ozone, but all dangerous air pollutants limited by the similar scientific standards-setting processes – carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and sulfur dioxide.”

As a result of the Republicans’ indifference to toxic pollution in the air across America, people will die – more people than were killed by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Will Republican voters stand with these politicians in 2018, and approve of their defense of poisonous gas?

If we called it Radical Islamic Extremist Ozone, might they change their minds?

Post script: Three House Democrats crossed the aisle to join Republicans in their sabotage of protections against deadly ozone gas. The names of these low down Blue Dogs are Gregory Meeks, Collin Peterson, and Henry Cuellar.)