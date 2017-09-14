North Koreans Back Donald Trump Into A Corner: Attack Now Or Admit You’re All Hot Air

Either A) Donald Trump is about to launch us into a war against a country that has nuclear weapons capable of reaching the United States; or B) Donald Trump is going to be exposed as a blustering oaf who won’t back up his words with actions.

Today, Americans are learning why it’s really not a good idea for Donald Trump to play the role of madman as President of the United States. It’s not genius to make crazy threats about the nuclear annihilation by the US of other countries, because eventually, someone’s going to call the bluff.

Dear me, I hope it’s a bluff.

Perhaps Donald Trump really is a madman, and it’s not just a pathetic act.

One month ago, Donald Trump threatened to attack North Korea with nuclear weapons. With his arms wrapped tightly around his torso, rocking back and forth, Trump bellowed, “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen! He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before!”

Donald Trump had set down a red line. So, a little over a week ago ago, North Korea crossed it. They threatened to launch missiles against Guam and sent weapons flying over Japan.

In response, Donald Trump set down a new red line, and to emphasize how very serious he was, he had Secretary of Defense James “Mad Dog” Mattis repeat his threat: “Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies, will be met with a massive military response — a response both effective and overwhelming!”

(Isn’t it reassuring that with Donald Trump playing at nuclear brinksmanship, we have the military under the control of a general with the nickname “Mad Dog”?)

Today, North Korea has stepped over Donald Trump’s second red line. It’s delivered threats so over the top that they can only be matched in ridiculous fury by Trump himself.

“Now is the time to annihilate the U.S. imperialist aggressors. Let’s reduce the U.S. mainland into ashes and darkness,” a new statement from the government of North Korea says. Referring to Japan, North Korea said, “The four islands of the archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche. Japan is no longer needed to exist near us!”

These threats constitute exactly the kind of behavior that the Trump Administration said that it would absolutely not tolerate, and would require an act of war. Now, if Donald Trump’s threats are to believed, we are to see not just a targeted strike, but a “massive military strike” by the United States against North Korea, resulting in “fire and fury like the world has never seen”. If those threats mean anything, they mean an attack with nuclear weapons against North Korea.

I’m hoping that Donald Trump is just full of bluster. I would rather that his red lines don’t mean anything.

My hopes, however, are not high.