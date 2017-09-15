Professional fighter Floyd Mayweather made news last night when he came to the defense of Donald Trump’s bragging about using his wealth and fame to sexually assault women with impunity. Trump said, “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

“He speaks like real men spoke,” Mayweather said. “I’m the man, you know what I’m saying?”

The obvious implication of Mayweather’s statement is that adult males who don’t talk about their plans to sexually assault women are not real men.

Real men?

Let’s get real about this.

Real men can handle their relationships with women without having to use force. Real men don’t need to brag about their sexual experiences. Real men don’t take money in exchange for getting into fistfights. Real men are capable of self-control.

Floyd Mayweather is not a real man. He’s a cartoon. He’s an obscene caricature of manhood.

Neither Floyd Mayweather nor Donald Trump get to define what a real man is.

It’s up to real men to take a stand and contradict the out of control, crude and violent model of manhood promoted by Donald Trump and Floyd Mayweather.