Nibiru Doomsday in the Time of Trump

So, a man named David Meade says that there’s a prophecy in the Christian Bible that warns that a mysterious planet called Nibiru will appear in the sky on September 23 this year, and will crash into the Earth and kill us all in October.

My reaction upon hearing about this new conspiracy theory was to yawn.

We’ve heard crazy conspiracy theories from David Meade before. We’ve heard plenty of predictions about the imminent arrival of Nibiru. They never come true, but a certain set of people keep on making the same doomsday predictions over and over again, merely shifting the date of disaster forward in time.

In ordinary times, I might take the time to explain the popular mythology around Nibiru and the reasons that the conspiracy theory is complete bunk. Now, I can’t be bothered.

With Donald Trump, we’ve got a President who believes that climate change is a hoax, and wants to help fossil fuels corporations accelerate the pace of global warming and sea level rise.

We’ve got a President who helped the Russians attack the United States.

We’ve got a President who sees Nazis as victims.

We’ve got a President who has backed himself into a corner with North Korea, and is threatening global nuclear war.

We’ve got a President who actually believes crazy conspiracy theories like Pizzagate.

In this context, the threat of something like the demon planet Nibiru seems insignificant. Blather on, David Meade, we’ve got bigger things to worry about.